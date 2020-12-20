R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 82.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 297.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,192,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 892,507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 898,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 244,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

NYSE RRD opened at $2.01 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $143.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.