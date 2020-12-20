Radium 1-Day Volume Hits $40,644.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00005057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radium has traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a market cap of $4.96 million and $40,644.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00011957 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,192,578 coins and its circulating supply is 4,177,768 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.