Radium Market Cap Reaches $4.99 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Radium has traded up 62.7% against the US dollar. Radium has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $36,880.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00005023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00011915 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,192,973 coins and its circulating supply is 4,178,163 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.