Ralf Kuriyel Sells 435 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $193.90 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $212.55. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

