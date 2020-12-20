Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RANJY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ING Group upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Randstad has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.