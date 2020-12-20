Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.75 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $22,571.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00144796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.82 or 0.00780633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00169701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00374190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00119058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00074469 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,260,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

