Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

NYSE:RJF opened at $93.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $471,736.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

