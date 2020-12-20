Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,890 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 122,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYN opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,268.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYN. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

