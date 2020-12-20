RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $700.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,568,000 after acquiring an additional 79,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 178.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 105.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 40.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

