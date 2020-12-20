RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Receives $72.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

RP opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.66 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $62,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,592 shares of company stock worth $9,027,295 over the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 26.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth $8,683,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth $1,383,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RealPage in the third quarter valued at $2,948,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in RealPage by 135.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 16,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

