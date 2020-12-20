Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $32.93 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

