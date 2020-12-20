Rebased (REB2) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Rebased token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004040 BTC on popular exchanges. Rebased has a total market capitalization of $146,626.87 and approximately $1,159.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rebased has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00145365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.94 or 0.00776659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00174438 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00365954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00116655 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi.

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

