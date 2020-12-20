Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 19.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

