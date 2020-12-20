Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Trading Down 5.9%

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 697,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 577,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 369,339 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Culdron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

