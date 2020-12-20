Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 307,980 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 404,704 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 424,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after acquiring an additional 151,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

