Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.30. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 34,474 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$54.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

