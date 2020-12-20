Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stake Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Relx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,210,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,510,000 after buying an additional 248,244 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Relx by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $24.43 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

