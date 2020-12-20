Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.91

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.91 and traded as high as $37.30. Renault SA (RNO.PA) shares last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 1,260,784 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.55 ($37.11).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.91.

About Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

