Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Repligen posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.90. The company had a trading volume of 822,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,218. Repligen has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $212.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 334.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $175,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,176.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $4,346,934. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3,886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 416,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Repligen by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after buying an additional 197,739 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 179.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after buying an additional 156,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 389.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.