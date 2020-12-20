Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biomerica, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomerica in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

In related news, Director Catherine Coste bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Biomerica by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Biomerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.