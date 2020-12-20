Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Trading Down 5.2%

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 5,204,728 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,501,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

RPAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.