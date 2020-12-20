REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.09.

REVG opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $599.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 199.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 76,298 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

