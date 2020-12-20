Reviewing AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) and Reunion Industries (OTCMKTS:RUNI)

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) and Reunion Industries (OTCMKTS:RUNI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AptarGroup and Reunion Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.86 billion 3.03 $242.20 million $3.95 33.95 Reunion Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Reunion Industries.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and Reunion Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 7.34% 14.24% 6.23% Reunion Industries N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AptarGroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.4% of Reunion Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AptarGroup and Reunion Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 0 3 5 0 2.63 Reunion Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

AptarGroup currently has a consensus price target of $124.20, suggesting a potential downside of 7.38%. Given AptarGroup’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Reunion Industries.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Reunion Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market; and elastomer for injectable primary packaging components. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. The company sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies LLC to develop ultra-pure recycled polypropylene into dispensing applications; and a collaboration with Sonmol for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Reunion Industries Company Profile

Reunion Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of metal fabricated and machined industrial parts and products. It produces hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders and metal bar grating. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

