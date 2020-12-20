Reviewing Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:TROV) & Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:TROV) and Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Vitro Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 0.00 -$16.41 million ($2.80) N/A Vitro Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vitro Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiff Oncology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardiff Oncology and Vitro Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitro Diagnostics has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Vitro Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92% Vitro Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vitro Diagnostics beats Cardiff Oncology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Vitro Diagnostics Company Profile

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

