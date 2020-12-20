Reviewing FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) & Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA)

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

FireEye has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Media 100 has a beta of -1.22, meaning that its share price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FireEye and Media 100’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye $889.15 million 4.93 -$257.41 million ($0.69) -27.87 Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Media 100 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FireEye.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FireEye and Media 100, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye 1 6 6 0 2.38 Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A

FireEye presently has a consensus target price of $16.81, suggesting a potential downside of 12.60%. Given FireEye’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FireEye is more favorable than Media 100.

Profitability

This table compares FireEye and Media 100’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye -23.48% -13.83% -3.35% Media 100 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of FireEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of FireEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Media 100 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FireEye beats Media 100 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats. In addition, the company offers Mandiant Managed Defense, a technology-enabled managed detection and response service; Mandiant Digital Threat Monitoring, which analyzes content on the open and dark web for credential leakage, public data exposure, and other potential threats; and Mandiant Expertise-on-Demand, a prepaid subscription that provides access to the company's threat intelligence and expertise as microservices. Further, it provides incident response, response readiness and cyber insurance assessments, red and purple team assessments, and other strategic security services; cyber threat intelligence and defense center services; and education services. The company serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. offers its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan. FireEye, Inc. has strategic partnership with Athena Alliance. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Media 100

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

