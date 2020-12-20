Reviewing Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

41.5% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lipocine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Lipocine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumos Pharma $940,000.00 206.54 -$42.99 million ($9.27) -2.52 Lipocine $170,000.00 537.08 -$13.01 million ($0.50) -2.78

Lipocine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumos Pharma. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumos Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lumos Pharma and Lipocine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumos Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Lipocine 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.78%. Lipocine has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.83%. Given Lipocine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lipocine is more favorable than Lumos Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumos Pharma -2,053.30% -10.58% -7.83% Lipocine N/A -195.34% -88.86%

Summary

Lumos Pharma beats Lipocine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency. The company has a licensing agreement with Ellipses Pharma Limited for the development of and rights to commercialize nanoparticle formulations of two therapeutics for oncology indications. Lumos Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product for once daily dosing that completed Phase 2b testing; LPCN 1148, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis (NASH); LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth; and LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that is in Phase 2 Clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.