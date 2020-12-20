Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $4,843,466.60 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.67 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.