REVV Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, REVV has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. One REVV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $881,860.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00148869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00775144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00178651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00375403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00076721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120531 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,949,030 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com.

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

