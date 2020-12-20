Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rexnord by 100.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RXN opened at $37.41 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.