Richard White Sells 195,974 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 195,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.46 ($21.76), for a total value of A$5,969,368.04 ($4,263,834.31).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Richard White sold 209,502 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.02 ($22.16), for a total value of A$6,498,752.04 ($4,641,965.74).

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Richard White sold 200,875 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.86 ($22.04), for a total value of A$6,199,002.50 ($4,427,858.93).

On Wednesday, November 18th, Richard White sold 147,454 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.41 ($22.44), for a total value of A$4,631,530.14 ($3,308,235.81).

On Wednesday, November 11th, Richard White sold 143,235 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$32.06 ($22.90), for a total value of A$4,592,114.10 ($3,280,081.50).

On Wednesday, November 4th, Richard White sold 170,823 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.27 ($20.91), for a total value of A$4,999,989.21 ($3,571,420.86).

On Wednesday, October 28th, Richard White sold 157,334 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.18 ($20.84), for a total value of A$4,591,006.12 ($3,279,290.09).

On Wednesday, October 21st, Richard White sold 161,528 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.43 ($20.31), for a total value of A$4,592,241.04 ($3,280,172.17).

On Wednesday, October 14th, Richard White sold 182,922 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.33 ($19.52), for a total value of A$4,999,258.26 ($3,570,898.76).

On Wednesday, October 7th, Richard White sold 190,999 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$26.18 ($18.70), for a total value of A$5,000,353.82 ($3,571,681.30).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Richard White sold 191,503 shares of WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$26.11 ($18.65), for a total value of A$5,000,143.33 ($3,571,530.95).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

About WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX)

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

