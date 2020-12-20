Robotina (ROX) Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Robotina has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Robotina token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $377.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00147834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00774014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00177410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00374247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00076601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120167 BTC.

Robotina Profile

Robotina was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io.

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

