Royal Bank of Canada Raises Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 2,480

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) stock opened at GBX 1,696 ($22.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,679.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,733.43. The firm has a market cap of £8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. Polymetal International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

In other Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,679 ($21.94) per share, with a total value of £10,074 ($13,161.75).

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

