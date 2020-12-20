SafeCapital Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $136,312.48 and $958,119.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00110569 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004032 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002830 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

