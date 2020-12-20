Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $69.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 410,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,285. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,646,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,067,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,455. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.