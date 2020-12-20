saffron.finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.50 Million (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One saffron.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $367.79 or 0.01558727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00149397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.72 or 0.00795587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00179285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00373441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00076550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00119262 BTC.

saffron.finance's total supply is 70,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,258 tokens.

saffron.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

