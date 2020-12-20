Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €113.18 ($133.16).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €115.05 ($135.35) on Wednesday. Safran SA has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.60.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

