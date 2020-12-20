Sara R. Dial Sells 2,211 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LOPE opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.8% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.