Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.64. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFS. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Saul Centers by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Saul Centers by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFS stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,902. The company has a market cap of $774.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.08. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores.

