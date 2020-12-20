Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.30. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 2,102,539 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.32.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

In other news, insider David Archer sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.