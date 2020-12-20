Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,204 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after buying an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $43.89 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

