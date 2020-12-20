Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $434,000 in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,458,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,218,000.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

PSTX stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $597.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.