Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 18,700 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 88.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GameStop by 913.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 352.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 594,935 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at $2,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,755,000.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

