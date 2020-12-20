Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,073,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 182,290 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,085,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 157,818 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 55.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 313,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,642 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander (Brasil) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

BSBR stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

