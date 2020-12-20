Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 24,625 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,625 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $211,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $47.25 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

