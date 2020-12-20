Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4,432.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after buying an additional 309,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Grid by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in National Grid by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 144,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:NGG opened at $58.21 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.