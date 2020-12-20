Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Schrödinger stock opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 127,515 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $8,535,854.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 145,525 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $7,479,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,571,489 shares of company stock worth $320,514,518.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

