Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,992 shares of company stock worth $8,241,433. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

