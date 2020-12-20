SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $483.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.05.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. Analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

