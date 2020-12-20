Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of F5 Networks worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $175.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.35. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $175.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $767,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,378 shares of company stock worth $3,407,764. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.47.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

