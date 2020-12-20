Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,963 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 60,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $15,176,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,443 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.37.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

